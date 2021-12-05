Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid visited Ajaz Patel after the Kiwi spinner scalped a 10-wicket haul against India. The video of the Indian stalwarts visiting the dressing room to congratulate Ajaz Patel has been making rounds on social media. Both the Indian skipper and coach were seen shaking hands with the spinner for the prolific feat and the fans also could not resist sharing the video. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 2: Ajaz Patel Gets 10-Wicket Haul, Team NZ Sets Unwanted Record as Hosts Enjoy Upper Hand.

Day 2 of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai had Ajaz Patel written all over it. The Kiwi skipper became the third man to get a 10 wicket haul in an inning after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble. Needless to say that the fans and cricketers from all over the world including Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Aaron Finch and others hail him for the feat. For now, check out the video shared on social media by fans.

Video:

The day ended with Ajaz Patel scripting a prolific record but on the other hand, team New Zealand scripted an unwanted record as they got bundled out on the score of 69 runs. This happens to be the lowest score at the Wankhede Stadium by a visiting team. In fact, Patel continued to shatter records even on day 3 as he scalped 14 wickets and surpassed the record of Ian Botham who had delivered the best bowling figures at Wankhede in Mumbai.

