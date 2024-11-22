Perth [Australia], November 22 (ANI): India's opener KL Rahul was controversially dismissed before lunch on the first day of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Perth. The decision, made through the DRS, sparked criticism, with Sanjay Manjrekar asserting that such an "important decision" required more substantial visual evidence.

Rahul, who was looking extremely good on 26, was initially given not out by on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough following an appeal from bowler Mitchell Starc and the Australian fielders for an edge to wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

However, Australia opted for a review, and Snicko revealed a spike as the ball passed the bat, despite Rahul indicating that the bat had hit his pad. Third umpire Richard Illingworth overturned Kettleborough's decision, leading to Rahul's dismissal after a determined 74-ball innings. This wicket left India at 47/4 after electing to bat.

Manjrekar criticized the technological resources available, arguing that the TV umpire should not have overturned the decision if the evidence was inconclusive.

"First of all, disappointed with what was provided to the TV umpire," Manjrekar said on Star Sports, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"He should have got more evidence. Based on just a couple of angles, I don't think such an important decision in the match should have been made. My point is, with the naked eye there's only one certainty and that's the pad being hit by the bat. It's the only visual certainty we've got that with the naked eye. For everything else, you needed the aid of technology, which is Snicko," he added.

"So ideally, if there was bat, as an edge to the ball, there should have been an earlier spike because clearly two events there, and the umpire obviously heard one noise. The visual certainty was bat hitting the pad. If that was the spike, then there wasn't an outside edge. If we were shown two spikes, then you could say the first one was the bat. So it was a poor supply of technology to TV umpire, and he should have said he can't nail it," Manjrekar said.

He termed the situation a "travesty," especially considering India's precarious position in the match.

"If there weren't two spikes, they should have gone with the visual evidence which was bat hitting the pad. I think it was poor all around, and I don't blame the on-field umpire. You got to feel for KL Rahul, the amount of hard work that's been put opening the innings. And such a big moment personally for him when you look at his career and for India too. Travesty in a way," he noted.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. They lost their wickets regularly. However, knocks from Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 150.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two each.

India came back strongly as the three fast bowlers rattled Australia to 67/7 after the end of the day's play. Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah led the pace attack with his fiery spell of 4/17. (ANI)

