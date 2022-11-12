New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Rohit Rayudu and Tilak Varma slammed impressive centuries to set up Hyderabad's 17-run win over Himachal Pradesh via VJD method in their Group A match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Saturday.

Opener Rayudu struck 156 off 144 balls (12x4s; 8x6s) while one-down Varma remained unbeaten on 132 off 106 deliveries (10x4s; 3x6s) as Hyderabad scored a huge 360 for 3 in their allotted 50 overs after being invited to bat.

The duo stitched 123 runs for the second wicket to frustrate the pedestrian Himachal bowlers for 32 overs.

Himachal captain Rishi Dhawan must have rued his decision to insert Hyderabad in after winning the toss as his team was given 48 overs for their run chase as two overs got deducted due to bad light.

The revised target was calculated at 353 under VJD method and Himachal could only score 335 for 9 from 48 overs.

Number three batter Amit Kumar hit 103 off 98 balls (12x4s; 1x6) but that was not enough to overahaul the tall target.

Elligaram Sanketh was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad with figures of 3/54.

Brief Scores:

Hyderabad 360 for 3 in 50 overs (Rohit Rayudu 156, Tilak Varma 132 not out; Vaibhav Arora 2/72) beat Himachal Pradesh 335 for 9 in 48 overs (Amit Kumar 103; Elligaram Sanketh 3/54) by 17 runs under VJD method.

Gujarat 337 for 6 in 50 overs (Priyank Panchal 136; Saurav Chauhan 64, Bhargav Merai 56; Rex Rajkumar 3/59) beat Manipur 185 for 9 in 50 overs (Langlonyamba Keishangbam 45; Siddharth Desai 3/20) by 152 runs.

Chandigarh 215 for 9 in 50 overs (Jagjit Singh 47; Prerak Mankad 2/17) lost to Saurashtra 216 for 3 in 44.1 overs (Harvik Desai 68, Samarth Vyas 61; Rohit Dhanda 1/31) by seven wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 242 all out in 50 overs (Rinku Singh 82; Rana Dutta 4/51) beat Tripura 159 all out in 40.3 overs (Bikramkumar Das 51; Prince Yadav 3/18) by 83 runs. PTI PDS

