Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday achieved a massive feat with his sublime fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad, as he joined the elite list of cricketers to score 11,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The swashbuckling opener achieved the feat in a do-or-die clash against Hyderabad and became the only second Indian player in history, following Virat Kohli, to accomplish this feat. Kohli currently has 11,864 runs in the T20 cricket.

Also Read | Himanshu Sharma Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About RCB’s Latest Debutant in IPL 2023.

Rohit reached to the 11,000-run mark with a back-to-back three boundaries against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI captain started the match against 40 runs shirt of his 11,000 runs mark and the opener did not waste much time to complete the milestone and became the seventh batter to join this elite list of players.

Also Read | What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs Mumbai Indians or Royal Challengers Bangalore?.

Coming to the match, Cameron Green's scintillating century kept Mumbai Indians' hopes alive as the home side thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma (56 off 37) and Cameron Green (100* off 47) set the stage on fire as they went on a stunning counter-attack to chase down 201 with 12 balls to spare after their bowlers had made a brilliant comeback in the slog overs to restrict the away side to 200/4 following sparkling fifties from SRH openers Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47) and Mayank Agarwal (83 off 46).

Chasing 201, Ishan Kishan got off the blocks early with a six and a four off Nitish Reddy. He was looking to take the aggressive approach but couldn't last long as he miscued his pull off Bhuvneshwar to mid where Harry Brook took a good diving catch.

Rohit then got a lifeline as he miscued his heave to mid-wicket where Sanvir Singh put down a tricky catch. Green then rubbed salt on SRH's wounds as he smashed the next ball over deep mid-wicket for a powerful six. Green continued the momentum in the next over, hammering two fours and a six off Tyagi to make it 18 off the over and take MI to 60/1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Green then took the attack to Mayank Dagar, smashing a couple of muscular sixes to accumulate 13 off the next over. The boundary flow continued as Rohit Sharma hit a four off Umran Malik and then cracked a six off a beamer from Vivrant. Green brought up his fifty off just 20 balls in the same over, taking one over long on for another six as MI took 19 from the Vivrant's over who had to walk off the field after the over with what looked like cramps.

Rohit then upped his ante with three fours in a row off Umran in the next over as MI reached 114/1 at the halfway stage. The pair brought up the 100-run standoff with just 51 balls. Rohit Sharma brought up his fifty, off 31 balls as he lofted one over extra cover off Tyagi.

Rohit then received another reprieve as Sanvir Singh again dropped him, this time at extra cover. Green though continued to play with power and authority as he smashed a couple of sixes off Nitish Kumar to amass 16 runs off the 13th over.

Mayank Dagar finally broke the 128-run stand as he had Rohit 56(37) caught at the backward point where Nitish Kumar pulled off a tremendous flying catch. Suryakumar got off the mark in style as he lofted the first ball over extra cover for a four. Green was unstoppable as he muscled a four and a six off Umran Malik and Suryakumar joined the party smashing a couple of fours to make it 20 off the over and bring the required rate below 6.

Suryakumar and Green cracked a couple of fours off Tyagi who had to end his over abruptly after bowling a second waist-high full toss and had to be taken off the attack. With 8 needed off 18, Suryakumar took a single. Green, on 94, cracked one through extra cover for a four to get to 98 and then took a single to covers. With 2 needed off 15, Suryakumar nudged one to the leg side for a quick single.

With Green on 99 and one needed to win, Bhuvneshwar beat Green off a slower one, the keeper fumbled but the batters didn't run for a bye. Green finally got to his maiden IPL hundred as he swiped one wide of mid-on for a four to complete his century and win it for MI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)