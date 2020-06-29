London, Jun 29 (PTI) England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team for the first time in Root's absence.

The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Aegeas Bowl in Southampton from July 8 and Root's wife is due around the same time.

Root has thrown his weight behind the all-rounder for being the interim captain, describing him as a "natural leader".

"He's very well equipped to do a fantastic job for us," Root told the BBC.

Root is also a doubtful starter for the second Test as the skipper will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation before joining the team.

Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles had said the board hopes to allow players to leave and re-enter the team "bubble" during the series, including Root.

The series, which will be played in 'bio-secure' venues, will mark the resumption of cricket after a three-month long coronavirus hiatus. PTI

