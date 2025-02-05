Rotterdam Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Secures Hard-Fought Win Over Botic van de Zandschulp on Tournament Debut

Alcaraz managed to improve his record against Botic to three wins and a loss. Despite his 16 tour-level titles, Alcaraz is yet to reach a final in indoor tournaments. In the second round, against qualifier Andrea Vavassori or two-time titlist in 2025, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Agency News ANI| Feb 05, 2025 02:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Rotterdam Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Secures Hard-Fought Win Over Botic van de Zandschulp on Tournament Debut
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo Credit: X/@abnamroopen)

Mumbai, February 5: Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz had a tough debut at the Rotterdam Open, securing a hard-fought win against Dutch wild card Botic van de Zandschulp on Wednesday, according to the ATP Tour website. Alcaraz was put through paces, but secured a tough 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 win against Botic to make it to the second round. Alcaraz, who was stunned by Botic during the US Open second round last year, struggled to find his perfect game throughout the match but managed to dominate well in the final set to secure a win in two hours and 33 minutes. Romania Tennis Star Simona Halep Announces Her Retirement After Two Grand Slam Titles and Return From Doping Ban.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said as quoted by the official ATP website, "I think there were a lot of ups and downs in the match. Being set point down in the first set, I think Botic played a really solid match. Not too many ups and downs for him, really consistent throughout the match. I am just really happy to get through. [I had to] be really focused in the tough moments, to keep pushing and trust the good tennis will come again. I'm happy to get through a difficult match and have a chance to get better in the next round."

Alcaraz managed to improve his record against Botic to three wins and a loss. Despite his 16 tour-level titles, Alcaraz is yet to reach a final in indoor tournaments. In the second round, against qualifier Andrea Vavassori or two-time titlist in 2025, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"It was different, it is totally different when you are competing than in the practices. I started really nervous, I think it is normal. The first match in every tournament is never easy. I just had to get used to my first match here in Rotterdam. You have to get used to playing with a full crowd, it is totally different. I'm just happy to get used to it," Alcaraz said about the conditions in the match. Sumit Nagal Reaches Rosario Challenger 2025 Pre-Quarterfinals After Win Over Renzo Olivo.

Also, Holger Rune secured an entry into the Rotterdam Open second round for the third successive year, beating Australian Open quarterfinalist Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes. Rune hit 30 winners and had 27 unforced errors, as compared to Italy's 23 winners and 39 unforced errors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Botic van de Zandschulp Botic van de Zandschulp vs Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp Latest Tennis News Rotterdam Open Rotterdam Open 2025 Tennis
You might also like
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?
Tennis

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?
Agency News ANI| Feb 05, 2025 02:33 PM IST
A+
A-
Rotterdam Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Secures Hard-Fought Win Over Botic van de Zandschulp on Tournament Debut
Carlos Alcaraz. (Photo Credit: X/@abnamroopen)

Mumbai, February 5: Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz had a tough debut at the Rotterdam Open, securing a hard-fought win against Dutch wild card Botic van de Zandschulp on Wednesday, according to the ATP Tour website. Alcaraz was put through paces, but secured a tough 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-1 win against Botic to make it to the second round. Alcaraz, who was stunned by Botic during the US Open second round last year, struggled to find his perfect game throughout the match but managed to dominate well in the final set to secure a win in two hours and 33 minutes. Romania Tennis Star Simona Halep Announces Her Retirement After Two Grand Slam Titles and Return From Doping Ban.

Speaking after the match, Alcaraz said as quoted by the official ATP website, "I think there were a lot of ups and downs in the match. Being set point down in the first set, I think Botic played a really solid match. Not too many ups and downs for him, really consistent throughout the match. I am just really happy to get through. [I had to] be really focused in the tough moments, to keep pushing and trust the good tennis will come again. I'm happy to get through a difficult match and have a chance to get better in the next round."

Alcaraz managed to improve his record against Botic to three wins and a loss. Despite his 16 tour-level titles, Alcaraz is yet to reach a final in indoor tournaments. In the second round, against qualifier Andrea Vavassori or two-time titlist in 2025, Felix Auger-Aliassime.

"It was different, it is totally different when you are competing than in the practices. I started really nervous, I think it is normal. The first match in every tournament is never easy. I just had to get used to my first match here in Rotterdam. You have to get used to playing with a full crowd, it is totally different. I'm just happy to get used to it," Alcaraz said about the conditions in the match. Sumit Nagal Reaches Rosario Challenger 2025 Pre-Quarterfinals After Win Over Renzo Olivo.

Also, Holger Rune secured an entry into the Rotterdam Open second round for the third successive year, beating Australian Open quarterfinalist Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-4 in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes. Rune hit 30 winners and had 27 unforced errors, as compared to Italy's 23 winners and 39 unforced errors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Botic van de Zandschulp Botic van de Zandschulp vs Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz vs Botic van de Zandschulp Latest Tennis News Rotterdam Open Rotterdam Open 2025 Tennis
You might also like
Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?
Tennis

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?
Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Tennis

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
Tennis

Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
Tennis

Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Final Tennis Match?
Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Tennis

Jannik Sinner vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men’s Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?
Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals
Tennis

Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
50K+ searches
Asian Paints Share Price
10K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
10K+ searches
Tennis

Australian Open 2025 Day 10 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Carlos Alcaraz; Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Enter Semifinals

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Voting time in Delhi
50K+ searches
Asian Paints Share Price
10K+ searches
Fantastic Four
10K+ searches
ITC Hotels removed from BSE indices
10K+ searches
Shantanu Naidu
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel