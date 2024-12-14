Kannur(Kerala), Dec 14 (PTI) Russia won the 13th edition of the 'Admiral's Cup' sailing regatta that concluded at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala here.

The Russian team consisted of Lt Gorkunov Petr llyich and Cdt Loshichinina Polina Vladislavovna. Italy came second and India finished third in the team event.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of BFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

In the individual men's category, Lt Gorkunov Petr llyich from Russia came first with Second Lieutenant Darius Lee Kheng Wee from Singapore and Ensign Pappas Vissarion HN from Greece finishing second and third, a Defence release said on Saturday.

In the individual women's category, Ensign Camilla Bernabei from Italy finished first followed by Cdt Loshichinina Polina Vladislavovna from Russia and SLt Isha Shah from India coming second and third, respectively, it said.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Look To Continue Strong Show in Kolkata Against Mohammedan SC.

Vice Admiral CR Praveen Nair NM, Commandant, INA, the chief guest for the closing ceremony, presented the ‘Admiral's Cup', Runners Up trophy and individual prizes to the winners, it said.

The Admiral's Cup witnessed closely contested sailing races in Laser Radial boats by 53 participants, including 14 women, from 25 countries during races held from December 9 to December 13 in challenging wind and weather conditions, the release said.

"During the last five days, the visiting foreign teams and accompanying officials were involved in various activities apart from competitive racing which included visit to training and sporting facilities located at Indian Naval Academy, fitness trek to Mount Dilli and a cultural package showcasing India's rich traditions, languages, culture, dance and art forms.

"The event culminated in a grand finale with the closing ceremony on December 13," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)