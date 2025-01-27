New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) India's top javelin throwers, including Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and national record holder Annu Rani, will train with Russian legend Sergey Makarov Aleksandrovich, who in his new role as India's javelin coach will oversee the preparations for this year's World Athletics Championships.

The 51-year-old Makarov, a decorated former athlete with bronze medals at the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics, was appointed recently with an eye on the next Olympic cycle, chief national coach Radhakrishnan Nair confirmed.

"The Russian javelin throw expert arrived earlier this week and will be based at Patiala's National Institute of Sports in Punjab," Nair was quoted as saying in a press release.

"Aleksandrovich's vast experience as an athlete and coach will surely give fillip to development of javelin throw in the country."

The Athletics Federation of India had recommended Aleksandrovich's name to the Sports Ministry and his appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Indian athletics.

Following Neeraj's silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which added to his historic gold from Tokyo Olympics, Indian javelin throwers have gained prominence on the global stage.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, India had three athletes in the top-six, with Neeraj clinching the gold medal after securing silver at Eugene 2022.

With the 2025 World Athletics Championships slated from September 13, Nair emphasised that preparations are in full swing.

"Asian Championships in May is another important event this year," Nair said.

Aleksandrovich boasts an impressive career, with a personal best throw of 92.61m, a Russian national record set in Sheffield in 2002.

He is one of the few athletes to have crossed the 90m mark on multiple occasions -- four -- and also claimed bronze medals at the 2003 Paris and 2005 Helsinki World Championships.

His coaching credentials are equally impressive, having served as the head coach of the Russian national javelin team from 2012-2018.

Neeraj has been mentored by several coaches throughout his career including the legendary Uwe Hohn and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz who guided him to the historic Olympic gold in 2021 among other major triumphs.

The 75-year-old Bartonietz left after the Paris Olympics because of his old age as Czech world record holder Jan Zelezny joined the Indian star ahead of the 2025 season.

