New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): SA20 season 2 made a significant contribution to South Africa's economy, generating a total economic impact of USD 238 million towards the GDP. An independent report has revealed key data across employment, contributions to GDP, and direct expenditure, with Season 2's impressive figure surpassing the inaugural season's total of USD 227 million.

The 34-match competition, which took place across six cities from 10 January to 9 February 2024, created a substantial economic ripple effect, supporting local businesses, stimulating job creation, and driving growth.

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 Dream11 Prediction, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

Key highlights from the report include:

* 8,077 annualized employment opportunities created* USD 83 Million direct expenditure into South Africa* USD 238 Million contributed to South Africa's GDP* USD 55.3 Million contributed to household income

Also Read | ICC Meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 Postponed Amid BCCI-PCB Standoff Over Tournament Venue: Reports.

"The economic impact of SA20 Season 2 is a testament to the League's growing influence and contribution to South Africa's economy and skills development," League Commissioner Graeme Smith said as quoted by an SA20 press release.

"Our primary focus remains the delivery of exceptional cricket, but it's satisfying to know that our efforts are having a broader positive impact on South African communities. As the country builds towards hosting the Cricket World Cup in 2027, we are also proud of the role we are playing in upskilling resources to support the delivery of future global events and we appreciate the support of Cricket South Africa, our shareholders and investments from our franchises, broadcasters, partners, stakeholders and fans, who support our goal to drive growth and development in South Africa and South African cricket," Smith added.

Season 2 once again highlighted South Africa's appetite for world-class cricket and high-quality entertainment, which led to spectators flocking to all six venues. There were approximately 38,000 interprovincial spectators and nearly 6000 international visitors entering South Africa.

Some of the highlights include 10 sold-out matches with over 380,000 attendees - an increase from Season 1 - and a sold-out final for the second consecutive year. The second season also saw an unprecedented increase in viewership across broadcast and digital platforms, which resulted in the League being the most viewed event on SuperSport's Premium Channel.

For Season 3, the League will be empowering young talent in the sports industry with a large intake of interns across the various operational departments. There will be six interns from the Laureus YES Programme based across the six venues, along with photography interns, digital interns and two current cricketers - Aviwe Mgijima and Dominic Hendricks - shadowing the cricket operations team. More recently, the League has also launched the Schools SA20 competition for over 600 boys and girls schools across the country.

SA20 Season 3 is set to kick off on January 9, 2025, with back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape hosting MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)