For the upcoming SAFF Championship 2023 at Bengaluru, India has been drawn to Group A of the competition alongside Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan. Kuwait is a reputed side and will be difficult challenge to face while India will play Pakistan after a long time. Bangladesh, Lebanon, Bhutan and Maldives are drawn in the Group B. Pakistan confirmed their participation in the competition very recently. Pakistan Confirms Participation in SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru.

India and Pakistan Football Teams in Same Group

The Draw for the #SAFFChampionship2023 🏆 is done, and here's how things stand 🙌 Watch the post draw Media Interactions here 👉 https://t.co/VsUbq9eR0p#IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/BwMkjfTkKT — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)