Cape Town, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between India and Australia here on Thursday.
Australia innings:
Alyssa Healy st Ghosh b Yadav 25
Beth Mooney c Shafali Verma b Pandey 54
Meg Lanning not out 49
Ashleigh Gardner b Sharma 31
Grace Harris b Pandey 7
Ellyse Perry not out 2
Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-2) 4
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-88, 3-141, 4-148.
Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-41-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-30-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-32-2, Radha Yadav 4-0-35-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-33-0. (MORE)
