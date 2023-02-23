Cape Town, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final between India and Australia here on Thursday.

Australia innings:

Alyssa Healy st Ghosh b Yadav 25

Beth Mooney c Shafali Verma b Pandey 54

Meg Lanning not out 49

Ashleigh Gardner b Sharma 31

Grace Harris b Pandey 7

Ellyse Perry not out 2

Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-2) 4

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: 1-52, 2-88, 3-141, 4-148.

Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-41-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-30-1, Shikha Pandey 4-0-32-2, Radha Yadav 4-0-35-1, Sneh Rana 4-0-33-0. (MORE)

