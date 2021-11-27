Kanpur, Nov 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 345

Also Read | NZ 197/2 in 85.3 Overs (IND 345) | India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3: Umesh Yadav Accounts for Kane Williamson.

New Zealand 1st Innings:

Tom Latham not out 82

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Test Series on TV With Time in IST.

Will Young c sub (KS Bharat) b Ashwin 89

Kane Williamson lbw b Yadav 18

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, NB-4, W-1) 8

Total: (For 2 wickets in 85.3 overs) 197

Fall of wickets: 1-151, 2-197

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 12-5-30-0, Umesh Yadav 11.3-3-30-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 28-7-57-1, Ravindra Jadeja 20-6-44-0, Axar Patel 14-2-33-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)