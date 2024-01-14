Indore, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Afghanistan here on Sunday.
Afghanistan innings:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Dube b Bishnoi 14
Ibrahim Zadran (c) b Axar 8
Gulbadin Naib c Sharma b Axar 57
Azmatullah Omarzai b Dube 2
Mohammad Nabi c Singh b Bishnoi 14
Najibullah Zadran b Arshdeep 23
Karim Janat c Patel b Arshdeep 20
Mujeeb Ur Rahman run out 21
Noor Ahmad c Kohli b Arshdeep 1
Naveen-ul-Haq not out 1
Fazalhaq Farooqi run out 0
Extras: (LB-4, W-7) 11
Total: (All out in 20 overs) 172
Fall of wickets: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-21-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-2, Axar Patel 4-0-17-2, Shivam Dube 3-0-36-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-0. More PTI
