Indore, Jan 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20 International between India and Afghanistan here on Sunday.

Afghanistan innings:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Dube b Bishnoi 14

Ibrahim Zadran (c) b Axar 8

Gulbadin Naib c Sharma b Axar 57

Azmatullah Omarzai b Dube 2

Mohammad Nabi c Singh b Bishnoi 14

Najibullah Zadran b Arshdeep 23

Karim Janat c Patel b Arshdeep 20

Mujeeb Ur Rahman run out 21

Noor Ahmad c Kohli b Arshdeep 1

Naveen-ul-Haq not out 1

Fazalhaq Farooqi run out 0

Extras: (LB-4, W-7) 11

Total: (All out in 20 overs) 172

Fall of wickets: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-32-3, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-21-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-2, Axar Patel 4-0-17-2, Shivam Dube 3-0-36-1, Washington Sundar 3-0-23-0. More PTI

