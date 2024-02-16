Rajkot, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard on day 2 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 326/5)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112

Sarfaraz Khan run out 62

Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4

Dhruv Jurel c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 46

Ravichandran Ashwin c James Anderson b Rehan Ahmed 37

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Mark Wood 26

Mohammed Siraj not out 3

Extras (B-2, LB-4, NB-2, W-1) 9

Total (all out in 130.5 overs) 445

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331,8-408, 9-415, 10-445.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 27.5-2-115-4, Tom Hartley 40-7-109-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 22-2-85-2. (MORE) PTI

