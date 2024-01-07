Navi Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India Women and Australia Women here on Sunday.

India Women innings

Shafali Verma lbw b Garth 1

Smriti Mandhana c Perry b Sutherland 23

Jemimah Rodrigues c Healy b Garth 13

Harmanpreet Kaur (c) c Perry b Gardner 6

Richa Ghosh lbw b Wareham 23

Deepti Sharma run out 30

Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Wareham 9

Amanjot Kaur c McGrath b Sutherland 4

Shreyanka Patil not out 7

Extras: (B-1, LB-5, NB-1, W-7) 14

Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 130

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-20, 3-42, 4-54, 5-87, 6-102, 7-107, 8-130.

Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-29-0, Kim Garth 4-0-27-2, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-33-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-18-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-17-2. More PTI

