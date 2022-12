Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the opening day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw b Ashwin 24

Zakir Hasan c Rahul b Unadkat 15

Mominul Haque not out

23

Shakib Al Hasan not out 16

Extras: (B-3, LB-1) 4

Total: (For 2 wickets in 28 overs) 82

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-39

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-14

-0, Umesh Yadav 7-1-9-0, Jaydev Unadkat 7-0-20-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 9-2-30-1, Axar Patel 1-0-5-0.

