Benoni, Feb 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the semi-final clash between Pakistan and Australia during the U19 World Cup here on Thursday.
Pakistan innings:
Shamyl Hussain c Peake b Straker 17
Shahzaib Khan c Weibgen b Vidler 4
Azan Awais c Hicks b Straker 52
Saad Baig (c) c Dixon b Straker 3
Ahmad Hassan lbw b MacMillan 4
Haroon Arshad b Beardman 8
Arafat Minhas c Peake b Campbell 52
Naveed Ahmed Khan not out 9
Ubaid Shah c Dixon b Straker 6
Mohammad Zeeshan b Straker 4
Ali Raza b Straker 0
Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1, W-13) 20
Total: (All out in 48.5 overs) 179
Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-27, 3-43, 4-53, 5-79, 6-133, 7-164, 8-173, 9-179, 10-179.
Bowling: Mahli Beardman 10-0-38-1, Callum Vidler 9-0-43-1, Tom Straker 9.5-1-24-6, Raf MacMillan 10-1-29-1, Harjas Singh 4-0-16-0, Tom Campbell 6-0-23-1.
Australia innings:
Harry Dixon b Arafat Minhas 50
Sam Konstas b Ali Raza 14
Hugh Weibgen (c) c Haroon Arshad b Naveed Ahmed Khan 4
Harjas Singh run out 5
Ryan Hicks b Ubaid Shah 0
Oliver Peake c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 49
Tom Campbell b Arafat Minhas 25
Raf MacMillan not out 19
Tom Straker c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 3
Mahli Beardman b Ali Raza 0
Callum Vidler not out 2
Extras: (B-1, LB-2, NB-2, W-5) 10
Total: (For 9 wickets in 49.1 overs) 181
Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-43, 3-54, 4-59, 5-102, 6-146, 7-155, 8-164, 9-164.
Result: Australia won by 1 wicket. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)