Benoni, Feb 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the semi-final clash between Pakistan and Australia during the U19 World Cup here on Thursday.

Pakistan innings:

Shamyl Hussain c Peake b Straker 17

Shahzaib Khan c Weibgen b Vidler 4

Azan Awais c Hicks b Straker 52

Saad Baig (c) c Dixon b Straker 3

Ahmad Hassan lbw b MacMillan 4

Haroon Arshad b Beardman 8

Arafat Minhas c Peake b Campbell 52

Naveed Ahmed Khan not out 9

Ubaid Shah c Dixon b Straker 6

Mohammad Zeeshan b Straker 4

Ali Raza b Straker 0

Extras: (B-4, LB-2, NB-1, W-13) 20

Total: (All out in 48.5 overs) 179

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-27, 3-43, 4-53, 5-79, 6-133, 7-164, 8-173, 9-179, 10-179.

Bowling: Mahli Beardman 10-0-38-1, Callum Vidler 9-0-43-1, Tom Straker 9.5-1-24-6, Raf MacMillan 10-1-29-1, Harjas Singh 4-0-16-0, Tom Campbell 6-0-23-1.

Australia innings:

Harry Dixon b Arafat Minhas 50

Sam Konstas b Ali Raza 14

Hugh Weibgen (c) c Haroon Arshad b Naveed Ahmed Khan 4

Harjas Singh run out 5

Ryan Hicks b Ubaid Shah 0

Oliver Peake c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 49

Tom Campbell b Arafat Minhas 25

Raf MacMillan not out 19

Tom Straker c Saad Baig b Ali Raza 3

Mahli Beardman b Ali Raza 0

Callum Vidler not out 2

Extras: (B-1, LB-2, NB-2, W-5) 10

Total: (For 9 wickets in 49.1 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-43, 3-54, 4-59, 5-102, 6-146, 7-155, 8-164, 9-164.

Result: Australia won by 1 wicket. PTI

