Bologna (Italy), Apr 15 (AP) Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson will miss the European Championship after injuring his right knee while playing for Bologna at the weekend.

Ferguson went off injured in the 62nd minute of Saturday's match against Monza and the club announced on Monday its captain would need surgery.

“Lewis Ferguson today underwent a medical examination which revealed that he has sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament,” Bologna said in a brief statement.

“He will undergo an operation, after which his recovery time will be assessed.”

The 24-year-old Ferguson, who has made 12 appearances for Scotland, will miss not only the rest of the season but likely the bulk of the remainder of the year.

Scotland opens Euro 2024 against host nation Germany on June 14. Switzerland and Hungary are also in Group A.

“Devastated with today's news but that's life,” Ferguson wrote on Instagram, along with an emoji of a broken heart. “I will do everything to come back better and stronger than before. Thank you all for the support. See you soon.”

Ferguson has started 31 of Bologna's 32 league matches this season and has been key to its impressive season. Bologna is fourth in Serie A and aiming to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in its history. (AP) AM

