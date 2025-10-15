Melbourne [Australia], October 15 (ANI): New South Wales fast bowler Sean Abbott became the first player to be substituted out of a Sheffield Shield match due to injury, other than concussion, after splitting the webbing in his right hand while fielding off his own bowling in the match against Victoria at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Charlie Stobo was subbed in as the first-ever injury replacement player under the new rule that is being trialled across the first five rounds of the 2025-26 Sheffield Shield competition.

Abbott suffered a split webbing injury in his right hand while fielding a sharply hit drive from Victoria batter Peter Handscomb on his bowling during the 43rd over of the opening day.

This injury may impact his availability for Australia's upcoming Ashes series, for which he's a contender if Pat Cummins is sidelined.

Abbott left the ground immediately, and team-mate Ryan Hadley completed the over. After being assessed in the rooms, New South Wales made an application to the match referee to have Abbott replaced by another bowler, and that request was immediately granted.

As part of the new rule, Victoria also now has the opportunity to make a tactical substitution of one bowler for another if they feel they need to, but can only do so before stumps on day two of the match.

Ashes is set to begin on November 21.

Series schedule: First Test: November 21-25, Perth.

Second Test: December 4-8, Brisbane.

Third Test: December 17-21, Adelaide.

Fourth Test: December 25-29, Melbourne.

Fifth Test: January 3-7, 2026, Sydney. (ANI)

