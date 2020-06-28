Milan, June 28: AC Milan thrashed AS Roma by 2-0 in the ongoing Serie A here on Sunday. Both the teams gave each other a tough competition in the first half, restricting one another from taking a lead. Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Mercilessly Trolls David Warner Over Australian Opener's Latest TikTok Video.

The second half also witnessed a similar contest between the two until the 76th minute when Ante Rebic scored to break the deadlock. Hakan Calhanoglu then doubled AC Milan's lead from the penalty spot in the final few minutes, after Chris Smalling was adjudged to have fouled Theo Hernandez. Also Read | AC Milan vs Roma, Serie A 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast of MIL vs ROM on TV & Football Score Updates in IST.

The seventh-placed club AC Milan now have 42 points while AS Roma hold the fifth spot with 48 points. AC Milan will now take on SPAL on July 2 whereas AS Roma will compete against Udinese the day after.

