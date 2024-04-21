Colombo, Apr 21 (PTI) At least seven people, including a child, were killed and 23 others were critically injured in a mishap caused during a motor car racing event in Sri Lanka's Uva province on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened when a competing car in the racing event held at the central hill resort of Diyathalawa veered off the track and collided with the spectators, killing seven and injuring three others.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Sam Curran Wins Toss, Punjab Kings to Bat First.

"In the accident, 23 people were critically injured and seven others were killed," said police.

Police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said that the deceased included an 8-year-old boy and four-track assistants among others.

Also Read | Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"A total of 23 more have been hospitalised," the police said.

The annual event marking the traditional New Year festivities came to be halted in 2019 with the Easter Sunday attack where 270 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks.

Sunday's resumption coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack only to be halted by the tragic incident of seven deaths.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)