Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan suffered a head injury during their World Cup fixture against South Africa here on Friday.

He was replaced by spinner Usama Mir as the concussion substitute.

The incident happened in the opening over of South Africa's chase when Shadab attempted to run out Quinton de Kock only to land badly on his head and shoulder, needing immediate medical attention.

As he lay motionless on the ground, a stretcher was called upon before he got back up and walked to the dressing room with his head held straight, which was initially deemed to be a possible neck sprain.

Although he briefly returned to the field, he was later ruled out of the remainder of the encounter and was replaced by Mir as concussion substitute.

"Pakistan have taken a concussion substitute for Shadab Khan in the ongoing match against South Africa. Usama Mir will replace Shadab," said the Pakistan Cricket Board in a statement.

"Shadab hit his head while fielding. He briefly took the field, but after a thorough assessment, the Pakistan team medical panel decided to replace him. The substitute request was approved by the match referee."

Shadab has played all the matches for Pakistan in this event so far.

He went wicket-less in the 28 overs that he has bowled so far and scored 117 runs at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 103.53, with a top score of 43.

