Dhaka, Nov 24 (PTI) Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday returned to Bangladesh's ODI squad for the three-match home series against India, which begins here on December 4.

Shakib had opted out of the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe in July-August, the last ODI outing of the team. He came in place of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Tamim Iqbal will lead the 16-member squad.

Yasir Ali was also named in the squad, coming in place of middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain.

Ebadot Hossain, who made his debut in Zimbabwe, was preferred over Shoriful Islam.

The India team will arrive in Dhaka on December 1.

The three ODIs will be played on December 4, 7 and 10. The first two matches will be played in Mirpur while the third will be held in Chattogram.

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

