Sharjah (UAE), Sep 1 (PTI) The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the venues of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), is undergoing a makeover as it prepares to successfully host the cash-rich T20 tournament.

New canopies have added a splash of colour and the Royal Suite and VIP Hospitality Boxes have been upgraded, a media release said on Tuesday.

The commentator's box will adhere to the strictest protocols of a bio-bubble and special care is also being taken to make the players' pavilion and practice facilities sterile and ultra-safe in compliance with COVID related protocols, it said.

Commenting on the ongoing enhancement project, Waleed Bukhatir, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium said, "We are taking every possible precaution to ensure the safety of everyone from players support staff to franchise owners and it's our key aim is to keep that bubble intact right through the tournament."

Chairman of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium Abdul Rahman Bukhatir expressed delight at IPL 2020 being held in the UAE and added that special attention is being paid to arrangements, which are designed to keep safety norms at the forefront.

He also took the opportunity to announce that serious plans are in works to build a cricket museum, which would be fittingly integrated into the stadium complex, the statement added.

Apart from Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are the other two venues for this year's IPL, which is scheduled to start from September 19.

