Sheffield, Apr 27 (AP) Sheffield United is headed back to the Premier League after a two-year absence.

Four days after getting beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, the team nicknamed the Blades defeated West Bromwich Albion 2-0 on Wednesday to be guaranteed the second automatic promotion spot in the second-tier Championship.

Burnley will be promoted as the champion.

Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic scored the second-half goals for Sheffield United, which was in the Premier League between 2019-21. AP

