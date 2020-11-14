Sheffield [UK], November 14 (ANI): Sheffield Wednesday has appointed Tony Pulis as their new manager on Friday.

Former Stoke City and Crystal Palace manager will replace Garry Monk, who was sacked by the club after a poor start to the new Championship season.

Pulis brings a wealth of experience to Hillsborough having overseen a mammoth 1,123 senior games through almost three decades in the dugout.

Prior to that, the Welshman made 326 appearances for a raft of clubs as an uncompromising defender.

Pulis last managed Championship side Middlesbrough, leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 campaign after failing to secure promotion to the Premier League. He also previously managed West Bromwich Albion from 2015-17.

He will now take up his 11th managerial post, leading the Owls for the first time next Saturday at Preston when the Championship season resumes. (ANI)

