Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation (SCEBF) is delighted to have its team, East Bengal FC, in Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-21 season.

"The club management would like to thank the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, for her constant support and Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for recognising the legacy of the century-old institution," SCEBF said in a statement.

"It is indeed a proud moment for all of us and the entire fan family of this glorious club. Club management is committed to work with renewed thrust and focus to identify and nurture talent for taking our club to even greater heights," it added.

The managing director of Shree Cement H M Bangur said they will leave no stone unturned in their bid to strive for excellence.

"We are delighted to be part of the Indian Super League (ISL) from the 2020-2021 season. I would like to thank the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee for her continuous support at all times. She is always ready to help in the development of sport in the state of West Bengal and we share the same vision," Bangur said in a statement.

"We would also like to thank Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for recognising the legacy of our club and Nita Ambani for her constant encouragement. The objective is to bring back the glorious days of the club. For our fans, we promise to leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence," he added.

Last month, Nita Ambani had announced the expansion of the ISL by welcoming East Bengal FC into the seventh edition of India's top-flight competition.

"It is such a happy and proud moment for ISL as we welcome East Bengal FC and their millions of fans into the League. The inclusion of both legacy clubs, i.e. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan (now ATK Mohun Bagan) opens limitless possibilities for Indian football, especially for talent development in the state," Nita Ambani had said in a statement.

"West Bengal has made an immense contribution to the growth of the beautiful game in India. ISL's growing footprint in the state and across India is yet another step towards our mission of building a competitive and robust football ecosystem in the country," she had added. (ANI)

