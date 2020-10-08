YouTube is filled with viral cricket videos of fielders pulling off sensational catches. But we bet you have not seen the latest cricket video going viral. We found it on Twitter and it is an amazing effort by a bowler to compete the caught and bowled. Believe it or not, bowler ran ‘miles’ to complete the cash off his own bowling at mid-wicket. The video is from Army Commander’s T20 League in Sri Lanka, which is underway in at the Army Grounds in Dombagoda. KXIP Take Wicket After 36.3 Overs As Ravi Bishnoi Dismissed David Warner During Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 Match.

The video is from Prima Stella Eastern Warriors vs Super Fashion Northern Warriors contest. The bowler- Thenu Rathan- is seen running towards mid-wicket and diving forward to complete the catch. Commentators in the video can be heard saying, “is he a sprinter or cricketer?”

Here’s the Viral Video

"Is he a sprinter or cricketer?" 😱 This could be the greatest caught and bowled EVER! pic.twitter.com/rC3fwmbmnz — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) October 8, 2020

The batsman dismissed is Ashan Randika who was dismissed on an individual score of eight runs. Super Fashion Northern Warriors were chasing a daunting target of 190, but were dismissed for just 98 runs. Chathuranga De Silva was the highest wicket-taker for Prima Stella Eastern Warriors with four wickets against 27 runs. The tournament, which features some of the top Sri Lankan cricketers, will end with the final on October 17 at the Saliyapura Grounds in Anuradhapura. A total of four teams are taking part in the competition.

