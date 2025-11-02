Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla wished a speedy recovery to Shreyas Iyer, who was seriously injured during India's third ODI against Australia last week and came out of the ICU in Sydney.

In the 30th over of the first innings, Australia's wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey miscued his shot and ballooned the ball in the air. Shreyas turned around and sprinted towards the ball's landing zone from the backward point. He jumped perfectly and managed to hold onto the ball, ending the 59-run partnership with Matthew Renshaw.

Shreyas had landed awkwardly on the ground, injuring his left side and appearing in pain. As the rest of his teammates checked on him, the medical team arrived on the field for treatment, and Shreyas walked off the field with the support of a staff member. The BCCI confirmed that Shreyas sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding.

The 31-year-old was in the ICU and was later discharged. Shukla explained that the injury was "serious" and hoped that the in-form batter returns to the field soon.

"He was seriously injured. But he was treated very well in Australia and our team India doctors were with him. And by the grace of God and with the blessings of everyone, he has now been discharged. All of us were praying for his speedy recovery, and he has recovered. We hope that he will be back on the field soon," Shukla told ANI.

On Saturday, the BCCI released a statement to confirm that Shreyas "will continue to stay in Sydney for follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly." The BCCI also extended its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Kouroush Haghigi and his team in Sydney, as well as to Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring that Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury.

During the ODI series in Australia, Shreyas scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI, during which he stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma. (ANI)

