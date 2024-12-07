Gqeberha [South Africa], December 7 (ANI): Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews became the third player from his country to reach the milestone of 8,000 Test runs, joining the legends Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Matthews accomplished this milestone during the second Test against South Africa at Gqeberha.

Also Read | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: Get Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of IND vs AUS Cricket Match.

During Lankan Lions' first innings, Matthews ended the day two at unbeaten 40* in 71 balls, with six fours.

Now, in 116 Tests since his debut in 2009, Matthews has scored 8,006 runs at an average of 45.23. He has scored 16 centuries and 44 fifties, with his best score being 200*.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2024 Day 2: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Above him in the Sri Lankan run-scoring charts are Jayawardene (11,814 runs in 149 matches and 252 innings at an average of 49.84, with 34 centuries and 50 fifties to his name) and Sangakkara (12,400 runs in 134 Tests at an average of 57.40, with 38 centuries and 52 fifties to his name).

Coming to the the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. After being reduced to 44/3, it was a 133-run partnership between skipper Temba Bavuma (78 in 109 balls, with eight fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton which brought SA back on track. Rickelton scored his maiden Test ton, with 11 fours in his 250-ball 101. Kyle Verreynne, the wicketkeeper-batter, batted with the tail and scored 105* in 133 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes. SA was bundled out for 358 runs.

Lahiru Kumara (4/79) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka. Asitha Fernando (3/102) and Vishwa Fernando (2/65) also did well with the ball.

In their first innings, after dismissal of Dimuth Karunaratne (20), a 109-run partnership between Pathum Nissanka (89 in 157 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (44 in 97 balls, with five fours) took SL to a solid position. Later, Matthews (40*) ended the day with Kamindu Mendis (30* In 38 balls, with three fours). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)