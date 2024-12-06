Lahiru Kumara has been well known for bowling with extremely high pace and he showed some of it during the South Africa vs Sri Lanka second Test at St George's Park, Gqeberha under favourable conditions. One of his deliveries caught Kagiso Rabada off guard and as Rabada removed a hand from the bat handle, the ball struck the handle and broke it in two pieces. The pace from Kumara was scary and the video went viral on social media. Speedometer Shows Mohammed Siraj Clocking 181.6 Kmph on Speed Gun During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test, Broadcaster’s Error Goes Viral.

Lahiru Kumara's Fiery Delivery Snaps Kagiso Rabada's Bat in Pieces

Kagiso Rabada breaks his bat as clean as you could ever imagine! 🤌 📺 Watch #SAvSL on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo https://t.co/UW8CGmJSOZ 📲 MATCH CENTRE https://t.co/lAWKvoqYj2 pic.twitter.com/edyr4GPrdi — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 6, 2024

