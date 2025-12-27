Melbourne [Australia], December 27: Australian batting legend Steve Smith surpassed former Aussie captain Allan Border to become the country's second-highest run-getter against England in Tests. The Aussie veteran made this upward movement in the charts during his side's fourth Ashes Test at Melbourne against England. While he could score just nine in the first innings, falling to Josh Tongue, he made 24* in 39 balls, with a four, standing as a lone warrior as the Aussie batting crumbled to heaps, presenting an easy target to England. England Breaks 14-Year Drought With Controversial Two-Day Victory in AUS vs ENG Ashes 4th Test 2025–26.

In 40 tests against England, Smith has made 3,553 runs at an average of 55.51, including 12 centuries and 14 fifties in 72 innings and a best score of 239. In 47 Tests against England, Border has scored 3,548 runs in 82 innings at an average of 56.31, including eight centuries, 21 fifties and a best score of 200*.

The top scorer for Australia against England is legendary Don Bradman, with 5,028 runs in 37 Tests and 63 innings at an average of 89.78, including 19 centuries and 12 fifties and a best score of 334.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Josh Tongue (5/45) took England's first-ever Boxing Day Test five-wicket haul at the MCG, as Australia were skittled out for 152 runs in 45.2 overs, with Michael Neser (35 in 49 balls, with seven fours) and Usman Khawaja (29 in 52 balls, with two fours) being the top scorers for Australia. Neser also shared a half-century stand with Cameron Green (17) before a run-out triggered another collapse ending in an all-out.

England were bundled out for 110 in 29.5 overs in their first innings, with Harry Brook (41 in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Gus Atkinson (28 in 35 balls, with three fours and a six). A mix of England's 'Bazball' approach failing yet again and the pitch being absolutely unplayable for batters gave Neser (4/45) and hometown hero Scott Boland (3/30) easy wickets. England trailed by 42 runs. ‘It Was Really Important To Show Character for the Rest of the Series’, Joe Root After England Win Ashes 4th Test 2025–26 at MCG.

In their second innings, Australia failed to make an impact, once again pointing to the pitch's venomous and treacherous nature. Only Travis Head (46 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (24* in 39 balls, with a four) crossed the 20-run mark as England bundled them out for just 132 runs in 34.3 overs. Aussies led by 174 runs, setting an easy 175 to win for England. Brydon Carse (4/34) and skipper Ben Stokes (3/24) were the top bowlers for England.

In the run chase, England started off well with a half-century stand between Zak Crawley (37 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (34 in 26 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and a 47-run stand for the third wicket between Crawley and Jacob Bethell (40 in 46 balls, with five fours). Australia did fight back a bit, reducing England from 112/2 to 165/6, but the pair of Harry Brook (18*) and Jamie Smith (3*) guided their team to a memorable win. (ANI)

