Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Sneha Singh overcame a horrific start to produce a brilliant run of seven birdies in the final round to clinch the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Tollygunge Club here on Friday.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad shot 3-under 67, the best round of the week, to total 4-under 206 and won by eight shots over the more experienced Vani Kapoor (74), who had four bogeys and no birdies.

Sneha started the final day with a one-shot lead, but both she and Vani bogeyed the first, third and fourth.

However, Sneha recovered with birdies on the fifth, seventh and eighth to turn in even par.

In contrast, Vani had only pars and from being one behind at the start of the final round, she was four behind Sneha with nine holes to go.

On the back nine, Sneha birdied three times in a row from the 11th before dropping a shot on the 14th.

She quickly made up with a final birdie on the par-4 16th for a 67.

Vani dropped a shot on the 11th and parred the rest. Vani's 74 gave her the second-best aggregate at 4-over 214.

Jasmine Shekar, two-time winner last season, shot 1-over 71 that included three birdies on the trot from the 11th to the 13th.

Overall, Jasmine had four birdies against five bogeys. She finished third at 8-over 218.

Anvitha Narender, who played in the final group with Sneha and Vani, carded 2-over 72 that included two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-3 eighth to finish in a tie for third with Jasmine.

Kriti Chowhan (73) and Vidhatri Urs (71) were fifth and sixth at 221 and 225.

Amandeep Drall, who had two disappointing days with 79-79, made up with a superb 2-under 68, one of the only two under-par scores of the day.

It gave Amandeep, who is planning to play a lot of events on the Ladies European Tour, a big boost. She totalled 226 and was tied seventh.

The winner of the first leg this season, Rhea Purvi Sarvanan (74) was eighth, while Durga Nittur (77) and Ravjot K Dosanjh (83) were tied ninth to complete the top 10.

Among other well-known names Shweta Mansingh (75) and Khushi Khanijau (81) were Tied-11th and Neha Tripathi (80) was T-15th. 7/21/2024

