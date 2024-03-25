Sylhet (Bangladesh), Mar 25 (AP) Mominul Haque batted resiliently to delay Sri Lanka's victory charge as Bangladesh reached 129 for seven at lunch on Day 4 of the series-opening cricket Test, chasing an improbable 511-run target on Monday.

Mominul was unbeaten on 46 from 112 deliveries at the interval, with Shoriful Islam on three.

Also Read | IPL 2024: RCB Skipper Faf Du Plessis on Facing Punjab Kings in Bengaluru, Says 'It's a Great Place To Bat'.

Sri Lanka made early inroads in the morning session when pace bowler Kasun Rajitha trapped Taijul Islam lbw for six in the second over after Bangladesh had resumed at 47 for five.

Mominul and Mehidy Hasan combined for a 66-run seventh-wicket stand but Rajitha (3-48) struck again to break up the partnership. Mehidy scored 33 from 50 deliveries before he played an expansive drive and got a thick outside edge.

Also Read | CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 7 in Chennai.

Vishwa Fernando couldn't add to his three-wicket haul from Day 3 and had figures of 3-26 from 13 overs.

After recovering from an early batting collapse at the start of the match, Sri Lanka posted 280 in the first innings with captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both hitting centuries.

After dismissing Bangladesh for 188, de Silva and Kamindu again hit centuries as Sri Lanka reached 418 in its second innings, to set a 511-run target for Bangladesh. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)