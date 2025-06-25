Colombo (Sri Lanka), Jun 25 (AP) Debutant spinner Sonal Dinusha and fast bowlers Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando took two wickets each to help Sri Lanka limit Bangladesh to 220 for eight at stumps on the opening day of the second cricket test on Wednesday.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first at the Singhalese Sports Club. The visitors endured a nervous start losing their first wicket with the total on five.

Opening batter Anamul Haque failed to capitalize on a reprieve when Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis dropped him off fast bowler Asitha Fernando. But he was soon out by the same bowler after a few deliveries without scoring.

Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam shared a promising partnership of 38 runs but Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva removed Mominul (21), caught by substitute fielder Pawan Rathnayake. This left the visitors 71 for two at lunch.

Sri Lanka took two quick wickets after lunch as Vishwa Fernando had Shanto, who scored centuries in each innings in the first test in Galle, caught behind by Mendis for eight.

Off spinner Tharindu Rathnayake then had Shadman caught by de Silva for 46, the highest score of the innings so far, leaving Bangladesh four down for 76.

Sri Lanka missed out on another wicket when Lahiru Udara dropped Mushfiqur Rahim in the deep on eight.

Rahim and Litton Das shared 67 runs for the fifth wicket and steadied Bangladesh's innings.

Das (34) edged a catch to Mendis and Vishwa Fernando didn't miss out on a second chance given by Rahim (35) in the deep.

Dinusha had bowling figures 2-22.

Sri Lankan captain de Silva credited his two fast bowlers Vishwa and Asitha for being able to finish the day well.

“We had a good three months break after the Australian test series and they were on a fitness block and they have worked really, really hard,” he said.

“And also on top of the fitness they have been bowling regularly and all the coaches have been monitoring them. So I think that's the key and they gave their heart out.”

Bangladesh batter Islam said the pitch was slower and a first innings total of 270 to 280 would be safe.

“If we can bowl in good areas then we can make a come back as there is help on the wicket,” he added.

Allrounder Dinusha, who is 24, made his test debut for Sri Lanka after the retirement of senior allrounder Angelo Mathews after the first test.

Dinusha has scored 2,478 runs playing in 48 first-class matches and averaging more than 40 runs per innings. He has also taken 99 first-class wickets.

Fast bowler Milan Rathnayake was left out of the lineup because of injury and left-arm paceman Vishwa Fernando has taken his place. Bangladesh allrounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed the first test due to an injury, returned in the place of Jaker Ali.

A long rain stoppage meant only 71 overs were bowled on the opening day and on day two the match will start 15 minutes early.

The first test, played in Galle, ended in a draw. (AP)

