Kabul [Afghanistan], February 20 (ANI): Former Australian batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of the Afghanistan men's team for the Bangladesh tour.

Afghanistan is slated to lock horns with Bangladesh from February 23.

"He has already reached Bangladesh and will step up into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against side," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

According to the official statement, the ACB has launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach.

Afghanistan are currently undergoing a preparation and conditioning camp in Bangladesh ahead of the start of the ODI series against the home side.

The first of the three ODIs is scheduled to be played on February 23, with the second and 3rd ODI to be played on February 25 and 28. The two T20Is are scheduled for March 3 and 5 respectively. (ANI)

