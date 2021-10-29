Dubai, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group 2 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan here on Friday.
Afghanistan:
Hazratullah Zazai
c Haris Rauf b Imad Wasim
0
Mohammad Shahzad
c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi
8
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
c Babar Azam b Hasan Ali
10
Asghar Afghan
c and b Haris Rauf
10
Karim Janat
c Fakhar Zaman b Imad Wasim
15
Najibullah Zadran
c Rizwan b Shadab Khan
22
Mohammad Nabi
not out
35
Gulbadin Naib
not out
35
Extras: (LB-3, W-6, NB-3)
12
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
147
Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 13-2, 33-3, 39-4, 64-5, 76-6
Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-25-2, Haris Rauf 4-0-37-1, Hasan Ali 4-1-38-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-1. (MORE) PTI
