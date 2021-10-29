Dubai, Oct 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Group 2 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan here on Friday.

Afghanistan:

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Hazratullah Zazai

c Haris Rauf b Imad Wasim

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

0

Mohammad Shahzad

c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi

8

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

c Babar Azam b Hasan Ali

10

Asghar Afghan

c and b Haris Rauf

10

Karim Janat

c Fakhar Zaman b Imad Wasim

15

Najibullah Zadran

c Rizwan b Shadab Khan

22

Mohammad Nabi

not out

35

Gulbadin Naib

not out

35

Extras: (LB-3, W-6, NB-3)

12

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

147

Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 13-2, 33-3, 39-4, 64-5, 76-6

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-25-2, Haris Rauf 4-0-37-1, Hasan Ali 4-1-38-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-1. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)