Bengaluru (Karnataka), Nov 21: Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to register the most number of consecutive centuries in the history of List A cricket. List A cricket includes the ODI matches and matches of various domestic competitions in which the number of overs per team range from 40 to 60. The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Arunachal Pradesh at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's top-class 50-over domestic cricket competition. In the match, he brought up his fifth-consecutive hundred in the tournament.IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Shines as India go 1-0 up

He also has the most number of consecutive tons in a single season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having outdone players like Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, who have scored four centuries each.

Jagadeesan is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far, having scored 624 runs in six matches at an average of 156.00 and is still going.

With this, he has left behind Kumar Sangakkara, who had scored four consecutive centuries in the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He registered 105* against Bangladesh, 117* against England, 104 against Australia and 124 against Scotland to finish with 541 runs in the tournament at an average of 108.20. He finished as second highest run-getter in the tournament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)