Solo (Indonesia), Jul 23 (PTI) Rising Indian shuttler Tanvi Sharma stormed into the women's singles third round, headlining a strong day for India at the Asia Junior Badminton Championships, here on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Sharma, who finished runner-up at the 2025 US Open Super 300 in Iowa earlier this month, outclassed UAE's Vaidehi Kalidasan 21-6, 21-6 in the second round after receiving a bye in the opening round.

The 16-year-old Sharma will face China's Shi Si Chen in her next match.

Vennala Kalagotla and Tanvi Reddy Andluri also progressed to the third round with convincing wins.

Kalagotla brushed aside Kazakhstan's Alissa Kuleshova 21-6, 21-10 before notching up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Indonesia's Auberta Zerlina. She will next face 10th seed Eng Ler Qi of Malaysia.

Andluri, who also received a bye in the first round, cruised past Macau's Ung Cheok Ian 21-9, 21-10. She will take on Thailand's third seed Yataweemin Ketklieng in the third round.

In men's singles, Ansh Negi and Pranauv Ram Nagalingam made it to the third round.

Negi, who received a bye in the first round, beat Singapore's Ding Han Jin 21-16, 21-15. Pranauv, who was also handed a bye, defeated Myanmar's Lal Zuidika 21-15, 21-7 in straight games.

Negi will face Minh Son Le of Vietnam in the third round, while Pranauv will lock horns with Singapore's Tee Kai Ze.

In mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala advanced to the third round with a hard-fought 22-20, 16-21, 21-19 win over Hong Kong's Cheng Ying Kit and Hung Ho Yan.

In men's doubles, top seeds Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu, along with the pair of Bhavya Chhabra and C Lalramsanga, received byes in both the first and second rounds.

