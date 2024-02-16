Rajkot, Feb 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day 2 of the third Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings (Overnight 326/5):

Also Read | Why Are England 5/0 at Start of Their First Innings in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024? Here's the Reason.

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Root b Wood 10

Rohit Sharma c Stokes b Wood 131

Also Read | Jurgen Klinsmann Fired as South Korea Head Coach After AFC Asian Cup 2023 Semifinal Exit.

Shubman Gill c Foakes b Wood 0

Rajat Patidar c Duckett b Hartley 5

Ravindra Jadeja c and b Root 112

Sarfaraz Khan run out 62

Kuldeep Yadav c Foakes b James Anderson 4

Dhruv Jurel c Foakes b Rehan Ahmed 46

Ravichandran Ashwin c James Anderson b Rehan Ahmed 37

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Mark Wood 26

Mohammed Siraj not out 3

Extras: (B-2, LB-4, NB-2, W-1) 9

Total: (all out in 130.5 overs) 445

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-33, 4-237, 5-314, 6-331, 7-331,8-408, 9-415, 10-445.

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-61-1, Mark Wood 27.5-2-115-4, Tom Hartley 40-7-109-1, Joe Root 16-3-70-1, Rehan Ahmed 22-2-85-2.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley not out 6

Ben Duckett not out 19

Extras: (NB-1, pen 5) 6

Total: (For no loss in 6 overs) 31

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3-0-17-0, Mohammed Siraj 3-1-9

-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)