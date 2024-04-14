Augusta, Georgia (USA), Apr 14 (AP) Tiger Woods is on the course for his 100th round at the Masters after appearing to receive some swing tips from his teenage son Charlie on the practice range.

While there will be no green jacket this year for the five-time Masters champion — he entered the round 18 shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler — Woods will look to finish strong after shooting 82 on Saturday, the worst round of his illustrious career at a major.

It's been an up-and-down start to the round. The 48-year-old Woods, wearing his traditional Sunday red, started with a par, then a birdie followed by a bogey and another par on his first four holes. That came just moments after Woods' 15-year-old son, who is developing into quite a golfer himself, appeared to give his famous father a few swing tips.

The once-dominant Woods, who entered the round 11 over, is playing with Neal Shipley, the only amateur to make the cut at the Masters. The age difference between the two is notable.

Woods has made a record 24 consecutive cuts at the Majors, the first of which came before the 23-year-old Shipley was born.

But, even with Woods being out of contention he will almost certainly attract a huge throng of fans, especially with being one of the few players on the course so early in the morning. (AP)

