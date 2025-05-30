A forever fan favourite, England national football team and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard celebrates his birthday on May 30 and turns 45th this year. Gerrard's main success came with Liverpool, a club where he made 710 appearances, made 186 goals, assisted 155 times, and won as many as nine trophies, and remains the only player to score a goal in the FA Cup Final, UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Cup Final, and EFL Cup Final. Fans, who revere the football player, took to social media platforms and wished Gerrard on his special occasion. Check some of the messages below. Liverpool Wins Premier League 2024-25; Beats Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield Stadium to Clinch Second Title.

Happy 45th Birthday

Happy 45th birthday, Steven Gerrard! Definition of Loyalty. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J5GowSdxW3 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) May 30, 2025

Greatest EPL Midfielder

Happy birthday to the greatest premier league midfielder of all time Steven Gerrard pic.twitter.com/b9VNWYMRIN — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) May 30, 2025

Happy Birthday 🎂

Happy Birthday Steven Gerrard 🎂 pic.twitter.com/fyfZzn1Uhk — Cancheros (@Cancherosoffici) May 30, 2025

Forever my hero, Happy Birthday

The man who made me fall in love with football — Steven Gerrard. No one comes closer. When LFC were crumbling, he pulled the strings. The Prince of Anfield. A legend. “When I die, don’t take me to hospital — take me to Anfield.” Forever my hero. Happy Birthday❤️ #LFC #Gerrard pic.twitter.com/Cem6LXJWmI — Hamraz Ahamed (@__hamraz8) May 30, 2025

HBD Liverpool Icon

Happy birthday to the Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard 🩸 pic.twitter.com/DBzBImmkRd — GaKpo era 🇳🇱 (@Lfc_Cody18) May 30, 2025

