A forever fan favourite, England national football team and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard celebrates his birthday on May 30 and turns 45th this year. Gerrard's main success came with Liverpool, a club where he made 710 appearances, made 186 goals, assisted 155 times, and won as many as nine trophies, and remains the only player to score a goal in the FA Cup Final, UEFA Champions League Final, UEFA Cup Final, and EFL Cup Final. Fans, who revere the football player, took to social media platforms and wished Gerrard on his special occasion. Check some of the messages below. Liverpool Wins Premier League 2024-25; Beats Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield Stadium to Clinch Second Title.

Happy 45th Birthday

Greatest EPL Midfielder

Happy Birthday 🎂

Forever my hero, Happy Birthday

HBD Liverpool Icon

