Ankara [Turkey], January 11 (ANI): Turkish international footballer Ahmet Calik has died in a car accident at the age of 27 on Tuesday.

Calik played eight times for the Turkish national team between 2015 and 2017. The defender began his career at Genclerbirligi after progressing through the club's youth ranks in 2011 and joined Konyaspor after a three-year stint at Galatasaray in 2020.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

He made 51 appearances for the Super Lig club, Konyaspor, prior to his passing. After learning of Calik's death, the Turkish FA said in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we learned that Ahmet Calik, football player of Ittifak Holding Konyaspor, who also played in our national team, passed away as a result of a traffic accident. May Allah have mercy on the deceased."

"Our condolences to his family, relatives, Ittifak Holding Konyaspor Club and the Turkish football community."

Also Read | Team India Schedule for ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get Indian Under-19 Cricket Team Match Timings and Fixtures for U19 CWC 22.

Muharrem Kasapoglu, Turkey's minister for sport as per goal.com, said: "I have learned with deep regret that our national football player Ahmet Calik, who plays for Konyaspor, passed away in a traffic accident on the Ankara - Nigde highway."

"May God have mercy on the late Ahmet Calik, who also served in our national team. My condolences to his family, Konyaspor and the entire football community."

Calik made his international debut for Turkey against Greece back in 2015 and was named in their Euro 2016 squad. Konyaspor on Twitter said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to our Konyaspor. Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik."

Galatasaray said: "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of our former football player Ahmet Calik. May God have mercy on the deceased, we express our condolences to his grieving family, loved ones and Turkish sports community." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)