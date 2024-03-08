Gauteng (South Africa), Mar 8 (PTI) India's Tvesa Malik produced a card of one-over 73 in the third and final round to sign off Tied-26th in the Fidelity ADT Ladies Challenge on the Sunshine Ladies Tour here.

Tvesa (74-71), who battled hard to make the cut a day earlier, had a roller coaster of a final round with four birdies and five bogeys and finished at 2-over 218.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024 Day 2: India’s Tail Leaves England Frustrated as Hosts Surge to 255-Run Lead at Stumps.

Tvesa had a fine start with birdies on the Par-5s at the third and fifth, but she gave back both those shots with bogeys on the sixth and the eighth. She picked a third birdie on the ninth to turn in 1-under.

However, bogeys on the 11th, 15th and 17th pulled her back again. She picked another birdie on the 18th to finish at 1-over.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Mallorca, La Liga 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tvesa, a former Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour No. 1, won the SuperSport Ladies Challenge for her first international win two weeks ago. She is now fifth on the Sunshine Ladies Order of Merit.

Helen Kreuzer of Germany shot 66 and was tied at the top with Denmark's Tina Mazarino (65), who had a 5-under 31 on the back nine to force a play-off. Both players were 12-under after 54 holes. Then, Kreuzer won the play-off for the title.

Overnight leader, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay of Sweden, finished with a final round of 72 and a total of 9-under 207.

Four players, Germany's Verena Gimmy (64), South African Kiera Floyd (66) and Germany's Carolin Kaufmann (69) were tied for the fourth place.

Tvesa will next play in the Standard Bank Ladies Open at the Royal Cape Golf Club.

The Sunshine Ladies Tour has eight events on schedule and Tvesa has exemption for all of them. Two of the events are co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)