Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30: In a brilliant performance, the UAE Bulls bulldozed past the Aspin Stallions by 80 runs to secure their maiden Abu Dhabi T10 title at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday night. Tim David's exceptional knock of 98 runs, including three fours and 12 sixes, set the stage for what turned out to be a clinical performance for the Bulls. Earlier in the day, the Bulls overcame the Quetta Qavalry in Qualifier 2.

The Australian David led the charge in the first innings, scoring at a strike rate of 326.66. This included a 32-run over off Ashmead Nedd's bowling, in the final over of the innings, taking his tally for the season to 393 runs in nine innings at an average of 65.50, strike rate of above 263 and three fifties. Phil Salt (18 off 8) and James Vince opened the innings for the Bulls, but the latter had to retire hurt without scoring a run after suffering an injury.

UAE Bulls Win Abu Dhabi T10 2025

Salt started the early assault on the Stallions' bowlers, but his wicket eventually came off Hafeez-ur-Rehman's bowling in the third over of the innings. From then on, it was Tim David's show. Rovman Powell (24 off 20) regularly rotated the strike to allow David to perform, as the duo set up a 128-run partnership, as well as an unassailable target for their opponents, posting 150/1.

With a steep total to defend, the UAE Bulls kept the pressure on their opponents. The Aspin Stallions lost Andre Fletcher (2 off 3) early after he retired hurt, while Sherfane Rutherford (0 off 3) lost his wicket in the second over after being bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1/2). Skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz was their highest run-getter, scoring 18 off 15 balls. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Phil Salt Scores Half-Century As UAE Bulls Overcome Ajman Titans by 47 Runs.

In addition to Farooqi, Junaid Siddique (1/18), Iftikhar Ahmed (1/7), and Qais Ahmad (1/14) got one wicket each. Eventually, it was a massive victory for the UAE Bulls, who kept their opponents to just 70 runs for the loss of four wickets, securing their first-ever Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Tim David completed a standout season, winning both Batter of the Tournament and Player of the Tournament. Andrew Tye (Vista Riders) earned Bowler of the Tournament, while Junaid Siddique (UAE Bulls) was named UAE Player of the Tournament for his consistent impact. (ANI)

