New Jersey [US], May 9 (ANI): American mixed martial artist (MMA) Aljamain Sterling clung on to his UFC bantamweight title with a split decision victory over compatriot Henry Cejudo at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The match was played at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The bantamweight division consists of fighters between 57.2 to 61.3 kilograms.

Sterling won the bantamweight title by split decision over Cejudo, as two judges scored the fight 48-47 for the champion. The third judge scored the fight 48-47 for Cejudo.

After a three-year retirement, Henry Cejudo looked to reclaim a title he'd never lost in the Octagon. At UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling made sure he wouldn't get his hands on the title.

Sterling with a UFC record of 23 wins and three losses has now won nine straight fights. The native of Long Island, New York, has three successful title defences at bantamweight under his belt.

The 33-year-old now has the most wins in UFC bantamweight history with 14 and the longest active winning streak with nine.

This matchup was really interesting on paper, and it played out that way from the outset. Cejudo scored an early takedown with ease but wasn't able to do much with it. Sterling earned his own takedown later in the round and took Cejudo's back, finishing the round with an elbow at the buzzer.

Cejudo was undeterred going into the second round, though. He seemed to make some adjustments and made it a competitive affair. There was a case for either to take the round, as both fighters had their moments.

The competitiveness between the two continued into the championship rounds. Sterling continued to shoot for several takedowns from a distance that was mostly ineffective but found success in the clinch with his dirty boxing.

In the end, the defence wasn't enough to get the win in the eyes of the judges. (ANI)

