Dubai [UAE], February 16 (ANI): With the ICC Champions Trophy set to return in Pakistan and the UAE, we take a look back at five of the most iconic moments from past editions of the tournament, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Star batter Virender Sehwag turned the game with his off-spin as India qualified for the final of the 2002 edition with an exciting triumph over South Africa in Colombo.

Sehwag had already contributed a splendid half-century as India posted a competitive total of 261/9 at R Premadasa Stadium, but the Proteas appeared in control during the run chase as they took the score to 200 with seven wickets still in hand and nine overs still remaining.

Enter Sehwag, who took the key wickets of Mark Boucher, Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener to seal an enthralling victory for India and book their place in the final against Sri Lanka.

Things looked bleak for the West Indies when key batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul was dismissed and the Caribbean side still required 81 runs for victory with just two wickets in hand against England in the 2004 title decider at The Oval in London, but an incredible ninth-wicket partnership between Courtney Browne and Ian Bradshaw paved the way for a remarkable run chase.

Browne and Bradshaw put on an unbeaten 71 as the West Indies successfully chased down England's decent total of 217 with seven deliveries remaining as the Caribbean side claimed their inaugural title.

England had a day out in this high-scoring encounter at Centurion in 2009 as they booked their place in the knockout stages with an eye-catching triumph over the host nation South Africa.

Owais Shah was the hero with the bat as he smashed six sixes in an innings of 98, while pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad picked up three wickets apiece in reply as the Proteas fell agonisingly short in reply.

Graeme Smith played a lone hand for South Africa with a brilliant 141, but that wasn't enough as England progressed to the semi-finals with plenty of momentum.

Low-scoring contests can often lead to climatic finishes and that was certainly the case in Cardiff in 2013 as New Zealand pulled off a remarkable one-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka.

Not many would have expected Sri Lanka's low total of 138 to be competitive, but pacer Lasith Malinga had other ideas as he ripped through the Black Caps' middle-order to reduce New Zealand to 122/8 in reply.

It was left to Tim Southee and Mitchell McClenaghan to guide the Kiwis over the line, but not before Sri Lanka had threatened to produce a massive upset.

It was a memorable day at The Oval in London as Pakistan clinched their first Champions Trophy title with an emphatic victory over arch-rival India.

Opener Fakhar Zaman set the ball rolling with a superb century as Pakistan put 338/4 on the board and an inspired bowling performance from Mohammad Amir ensured that score was more than enough.

Amir tore through the heart of India's top-order by dismissing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in quick succession and India could never recover as they were bundled out for just 158 in reply. (ANI)

