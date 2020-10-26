Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the Chhattisgarh Government's proposal for construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund under the 'Khelo India' Scheme.

Both of these proposals were sent by the Chhattisgarh Government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare to the Government of India.

"As a result of the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, administrative sanction of Rs 4.50 crore for construction of multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Rs 6.60 crore for construction of Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund has been released," read a release from state government.

Chief Minister and Sports Minister have expressed joy on this achievement and has congratulated the officials and employees of the Sports Department as well as the sportsperson of the state.

Baghel said that state government is taking major steps to provide best possible facilities to the sportspersons of the state. World-class sports infrastructure is being developed in Chhattisgarh for sportspersons. (ANI)

