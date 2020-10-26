Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will hope to take another big step towards a top-four finish when they play a resurgent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26 (Monday). KL Rahul’s side are on a four-match winning streak and are just two points behind KKR, who have 12 points from 11 matches and beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in their last game. Meanwhile, fans searching for where and how to watch the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information, including live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar. KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 46 Preview: Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders Face Each Other, Crucial Match for Playoffs Spot.

Eoin Morgan’s side overcame a heavy defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a big win over Delhi Capitals. A win over Punjab will make them the favourites to make the final four and qualify for the playoffs. Punjab conceded a two-run loss to KKR in their last meetings despite being ideally placed to win the encounter. Since then they have all four teams, who were placed above them. KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: KL Rahul, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

KKR vs KXIP match in IPL 2020 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26 (Monday). The clash will be match no 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13 and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the KKR vs KXIP clash on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in India. Fans can catch the live action of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will be live telecasting the game in Hindi. The match will also be live on Star Sports’ online media platform Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the KKR vs KXIP game for its online fans in India.

