With the aim of going back at the top of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 team standings, Delhi Capitals will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 27. Stakes are very high in for SRH in this encounter as a defeat will knock them out of the final four contentions and they must leave no stones unturned get on top. On the other hand, Delhi, who are currently placed at the second position, have lost their last two games and will like to get back to the winning ways. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page if you are looking for SRH vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 team selection with recommended players as captain and vice-captain. We will also help you with the probable lineup to pick your fantasy XI. SRH vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 47.

SRH registered an emphatic 15-run triumph when they met DC earlier in the tournament. However, they haven’t been able to perform consistently so far and getting the better of DC again will be a more significant challenge. Notably, they faced a major batting collapsed in their last assignment against Kings XI Punjab. On the other hand, minor mistakes have proved to be costly for Delhi in the previous two games, and they must rectify the issue. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Kagiso Rabada

With 23 wickets from 11 games, Rabada is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and will like to enhance his tally even further in the upcoming match. As SRH batting lineup has been quite fragile this season, the Proteas speedster will possess a significant challenge with the new ball and I death overs as well.

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Rashid Khan

Regardless of SRH’s position in the team standings, the Afghanistan leg-spinner has made a mark in the majority of the games. With Sharjah track expected to be dry and low, Khan must be raring to rattle Delhi’s batting order, and his big-hitting prowess makes him an even more tremendous asset. All these factors make Rashid a perfect pick for vice-captain in your team.

SRH vs DC Probable Playing XI

SRH Playing XI: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).